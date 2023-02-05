Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Key stats of holders Australia

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 05, 2023, 03:04 pm 3 min read

Defending champions Australia are eyeing their sixth title

Cricket fans have their eyes on the calendar as the eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to kick-start on February 10. Defending champions Australia are eyeing their sixth title and they will certainly head into the competition as favorites. Notably, Australia are the current top-ranked side in the ICC WT20I Team Rankings. Here we look at Australia's notable stats.

Australia's run in all editions

Notably, Team Australia is the only side to clear the group stage in all previous Women's T20 WC. They finished in the semi-final stage in the inaugural 2009 edition. The Aussies were crowned champions in the 2010, 2012, 2014, 2010 and 2020 editions. The 2016 edition of the competition saw finishing as runners-up as they lost to West Indies in the final clash.

Most wins in the competition

So far, Australia Women boast 30 wins in 38 games at the gala T20 tournament. No other team has won even 25 games in the WC. The Aussies also boast the highest win percentage (78.9) in the competition. Among teams who have played 10 or more games in the competition, Australia also have the least number of defeats (8).

Meg Lanning owns third-most runs

Australian skipper Meg Lanning's tally of 843 runs in 29 games at 38.31 is the third-highest for any batter in the competition. She also owns the joint-third most fifties in the T20 WC (4). Lanning's team-mate Beth Mooney boasts 402 runs in 14 games. Among batters with 100 or more runs in the league, Mooney has the third-best average (40.2).

Highest individual score

Meanwhile, Lanning also owns the highest-individual score in the competition. She scored a 65-ball 126 against Ireland in the 2014 edition. The veteran batter is the only Aussie to date with a ton in the Women's T20 WC. Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy's strike rate of 131.92 is the highest among batters with 300 or more runs in the WC.

Ellyse Perry's stellar records

Pacer Ellyse Perry has scalped 37 wickets in 36 games in the tournament, second-most for any bowler. She is one of the two all-rounders with at least 30 wickets and over 300 runs in the competition. WI's Stafanie Taylor is the other player with the feat. Perry boats 311 runs in the competition. Perry is also the most-capped player in the Women's T20 WC.

Here is the format of the 2023 Women's T20 WC

The 10 participating teams are divided into two groups comprising five sides each. South Africa qualified on account of being the host of the tournament. Seven other sides gained automatic qualification. Ireland and Bangladesh bagged their spots through the qualifiers. The first round will witness the teams partake in round-robin matches in their respective groups. The top two sides will reach the knockouts.

Presenting the participating teams

Group A comprises South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group B includes India, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and West Indies.