Sports

Iga Swiatek beats Jessica Pegula, wins 2023 Qatar Open: Stats

Iga Swiatek beats Jessica Pegula, wins 2023 Qatar Open: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 18, 2023, 10:08 pm 2 min read

Iga Swiatek has dominantly claimed the 2023 Qatar Open

Women's tennis singles world number one Iga Swiatek has dominantly claimed the 2023 Qatar Open, beating number two seed Jessica Pegula in the final on Saturday. A ruthless Swiatek thrashed Pegula 6-3, 6-0 to claim her 12th career singles honor. Swiatek played her maiden tournament since losing in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Here are the match stats

Swiatek doled out two aces compared to Pegula's zero. Notably, Pegula also committed four double faults. Swiatek claimed a 75% win on the first serve and a 50% win on the second. She also converted 5/7 break points.

5-2 win-loss record against Pegula

Swiatek now owns a 5-2 win-loss record over Pegula in their H2H record. Swiatek was beaten by Pegula in the 2023 United Cup before this win. However, Swiatek won each of the pair's last four matches before that. Pegula won their first meet.

Swiatek's journey in the tourney

Polish star Swiatek dropped only five games all week en route to the title. Swiatek beat Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-1 in the round of 16. In the quarters, Swiatek received a walkover from in-form Belinda Bencic to reach the semis. In the semis, Swiatek overcame Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-1. And now, she claimed a win over Pegula.

Records claimed by Iga

Swiatek has become the first player to defend a WTA Tour singles title since she claimed her second straight Rome title in May of last year. For the second successive year, Swiatek's first title of the season has come in Doha.