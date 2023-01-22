Sports

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda reach quarter-finals

Written by V Shashank Jan 22, 2023, 01:06 pm 2 min read

Sebastian Korda is through to his first Grand Slam quarter-final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

18th seed Karen Khachanov made light work of Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to enter the quarter-finals of men's singles at the Australian Open. The Russian beat his rival 6-0, 6-0, 7-6(4) to reach his maiden quarter-finals in Melbourne. Up next, the 26-year-old faces 29th-seeded Sebastian Korda, who stunned 10th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) in the fourth round. Here's more.

Key stats from the Khachanov-Nishioka match

Khachanov, four-time ATP Tour titlist, won the first 14 games of the match. He slammed a whopping 15 aces to his rival's one. He also converted seven of his 10 break points. Khachanov collected a total of 95 points, including 57 from serves. He enjoyed a win percentage of 90 and 48 on his first and second serves, respectively.

Khachanov leads Nishioka in ATP head-to-head

Khachanov now enjoys a 3-1 record against Nishioka in the ATP match-up. The latter's only win came in their previous meet in R16 of 2022 Washington. He clinched a straight-set win.

Khachanov unlocks these feats

As per ATP, Khachanov has now advanced to the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams. Notably, he is the 50th man in the Open Era to accomplish the feat. Interestingly, Khachanov reached his first Grand Slam semi-final in the 2022 US Open.

Korda prevails against Hurkacz

Korda fired eight aces to Hurkacz's 19. The American also conceded five double faults, while Hurkacz's tally read three in this regard. He won a total of 146 points in the match while Hurkacz managed 144 points. Both won 23 games each. Korda converted three of his nine break points and even won a tie-breaker.

Korda attains these feats

As per ATP, Korda won the biggest match of his career to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final. He has become just the third American to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open since Andy Roddick, who last attained the feat in 2010.

Korda betters his ATP head-to-head record

Korda clinched his maiden win over Hurkacz on the ATP Tour. The duo's maiden meet was in 2021 at Delray Beach, with the latter winning in straight sets.

Khachanov sets up Korda in the quarter-finals

Korda has a slender 2-1 lead over Khachanov in their ATP head-to-head, with each of those wins in the last two encounters in Cincinnati and Antwerp last year.