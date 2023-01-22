Sports

Australian Open 2023, Stefanos Tsitsipas through to quarter-finals: Key stats

Australian Open 2023, Stefanos Tsitsipas through to quarter-finals: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 22, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas will mark his third successive quarter-final appearance in Australian Open (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas earned a hard-fought win over 15th-seeded Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of men's singles at the Australian Open. The 24-year-old Greek beat his Italian rival 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3. It would be his third successive quarter-finals appearance in Melbourne. Up next, he faces Czech Jiri Lehecka, who stunned sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(3). Here's more.

Here's the head-to-head record

Tsitsipas has a massive 5-1 lead over Sinner in their ATP head-to-head. The duo last met in the quarter-finals of ATP Masters 1000 Rome in 2022. Notably, Tsitsipas has won each of their last three encounters.

19-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open

Tsitsipas has raced to a win-loss tally of 19-5 at the Australian Open. He has been a three-time semi-finalist in Melbourne (2019, 2021, and 2022). Overall at Grand Slams, he has a 47-21 win-loss record.

Tsitsipas sets up Lehecka in quarter-final clash

Tsitsipas has a 1-0 lead over Lehecka from their previous meet during the semi-finals of 2022 Rotterdam. The former clinched a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Key stats from the match

Tsitsipas fired 13 aces to Sinner's 11. The former, however, conceded three double faults to Sinner's tally of two. The nine-time singles titlist converted 5/11 of his break points. He collected 154 points in the match to Sinner's 151. Notably, Tsitsipas pocketed 107 points from serves alone. He had a win percentage of 67 and 59 on his first and second serves, respectively.