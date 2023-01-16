Sports

Australian Open 2023, Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Quentin Halys: Key stats

Tsitsipas claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6) win to reach the second round

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed past Quentin Halys in the opening round at the Australian Open on Monday. The former claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6) win to reach the second round. Tsitsipas could climb to the top of the ATP Rankings by winning the Australian Open. He reached the semi-finals of the season's first Grand Slam in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

A look at the stats

Tsitsipas fired as many as 17 aces compared to Hayls' nine. Both players recorded six double faults each. Notably, the former converted four of his seven break points. He commanded an 84% and 50% win on his first and second serves, respectively. Tsitsipas collected a total of 102 points, while Hayls managed 83 points. The latter smashed the match's fastest serve (210 KPH).

Tsitsipas eyes top spot (ATP Rankings)

Tsitsipas is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title. If he manages to do so at the Australian Open, he would surpass the injured Carlos Alcaraz to claim the top spot in the ATP Rankings for the first time.

Tsitsipas to face Rinky Hijikata

In the second round, Tsitsipas will lock horns with home wild card Rinky Hijikata, who beat German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. Tsitsipas and Hijikata will meet for the first time on the ATP tour.