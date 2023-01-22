Sports

Australian Open 2023: Azarenka to face Pegula in quarter-finals

Written by V Shashank Jan 22, 2023, 09:19 pm 2 min read

Jessica Pegula has reached Australian Open quarter-finals for third straight year (Source: Twitter/@JLPegula)

Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka came from behind to beat Zhu Lin 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday. She will now be up against third seed Jessica Pegula, who had earlier overpowered number 20 seed Barbora Krejcikova Pegula bested her rival 7-5, 6-2 in what was their maiden WTA meeting. Here's more.

Azarenka inks these feats

Azarenka has reached her first Australian Open quarter-final since 2016. It's also her first quarter-final appearance across Slams since the 2020 US Open. Notably, she ended up winning AO in 2012 and 2013.

Azarenka prevails against Lin in their maiden WTA meeting

Azarenka struck three aces to Lin's two. She converted 7/14 of her break points. She won 65% and 32% on her first and second serves, respectively. Azarenka won a total of 103 points in the match to Lin's 99, including 57 points from serves.

Key stats from the Pegula-Krejcikova match

Pegula didn't fire a single ace and conceded three double faults in the match. The American ace, however, converted five of her 18 break points. She had a win percentage of 66 and 63 on her first and second serves, respectively. She garnered 81 points in the match to her rival's 63.

Pegula attains these feats

As per WTA, Pegula has now reached the quarter-finals in Australian Open for the third successive year. Interestingly, she made her Grand Slam debut here as an unseeded player in 2021. She now boasts a 5-0 record in fourth-round matches across Slams. Meanwhile, she seeks her maiden win in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Pegula's head-to-head against Azarenka

Both Pegula and Azarenka have two wins each across four WTA meetings so far. The former won their last meet in the semi-finals of 2022 Guadalajara.