You can now order food from Rapido in Bengaluru

Business model

Fixed charge on orders

Along with the competitive commission rates, Rapido's food delivery service will also have a fixed charge on orders. The company will charge ₹25 for orders below ₹400 and ₹50 for those above this amount. This pricing strategy is part of Rapido's plan to take on established players like Zomato and Swiggy in the food delivery space, replicating its success in ride-hailing where it has challenged Uber and Ola's dominance.