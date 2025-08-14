'Andhera' review: Surveen Chawla's show is ambitious but ineffective

The horror-thriller series Andhera, streaming on Amazon Prime Video , features a promising ensemble comprising Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli , Surveen Chawla, and Karanvir Malhotra, among others. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar 's Excel Entertainment, the eight-episode series feels like a thematic successor to Khauf, released on the streamer in April. However, execution-wise, Andhera pales in comparison, ultimately proving to be an underwhelming watch.

Plot Revolves around a supernatural entity chasing several people Inspector Kalpana (Bapat) is tasked with investigating the disappearance of a woman named Bani. Gradually, Kalpana realizes that there's more to the case than meets the eye. Bani's disappearance is linked to the accident of a man named Prithvi (Pranay Pachauri), and now, his brother, Jay (Malhotra), is seeking answers. Is there a supernatural entity behind this series of unfortunate events?

#1 What works: Starts well, story is established quickly Andhera begins on an intriguing, exciting note, pulling you into its world within minutes. Workplace misogyny, the trivialization of mental health issues, and parental guilt of not doing right by one's kids find representation in the first few episodes. Bapat is a strong lead; she is consistently watchable as a young woman fighting to prove herself every day in an unapologetically male-dominated world.

#2 Pays attention to mental health issues Khauf showed us how the real horror lies not in disfigured skeletons but in women's sheer helplessness in front of predatory men. Andhera, too, somewhat takes a similar route, but with mental health. The stigma of mental health is at the front and center of the series and is represented through Jay, who we see battling his inner demons throughout the narrative.

#3 Negatives: Its creative ideas don't translate on-screen However, Andhera is never able to rise to its full potential. Excel Entertainment is known for backing brave, creative content (Superboys of Malegaon, Dahaad), and the show's creative spark is visible throughout, but that's not enough. More often than not, the horror aspects are gimmicky, predictable, and too flimsy to give you goosebumps, and as the story progresses, it ties itself up in knots.

#4 Not everything comes together Andhera's ambition does not match its execution, and some twists and characters seem like afterthoughts, added hurriedly to spice up the series. Take, for instance, Koli's character: she plays Rumi, a paranormal expert, and though she has a meaty role, she always remains at a distance from us. Similarly, a massive twist toward the penultimate episode only exists for extreme shock value.

#5 We struggle to connect with the characters Death, misery, and depression are at the forefront of Andhera, and the characters undergo a gamut of emotions, but we don't ever feel anything for them. The emotions don't land, the show is quite uneven, and the ideas and the imagery begin to get extremely repetitive. With eight episodes (45-50 minutes each), it overstays its welcome and often opts for predictable, convenient turns.