Absolute nonsense Vahbbiz Dorabjee on Supreme Courts dog relocation order
TV actor and animal lover Vahbbiz Dorabjee isn't happy with the Supreme Court's recent order to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters.
The court gave authorities eight weeks to clear the streets, citing rising dog-bite cases and concerns about rabies.
Dorabjee called the order "absolute nonsense," saying, "Is compassion no longer there in our courts?"
Order raises concerns about animal welfare
The Supreme Court's August 11, 2025 decision comes as concerns grow over public safety.
But animal rights groups—and Dorabjee—worry that shelters aren't ready for so many animals.
They point out that India's 2023 Animal Birth Control Rules actually support sterilizing, vaccinating, and letting strays live peacefully in their own neighborhoods.
Dorabjee suggests alternatives to relocation
Many activists feel this move could hurt stray dogs more than help them.
Instead of caging or relocating them, Dorabjee suggests focusing on adoption and sterilization—solutions that treat these animals with care rather than punishment.