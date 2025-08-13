Absolute nonsense Vahbbiz Dorabjee on Supreme Courts dog relocation order Entertainment Aug 13, 2025

TV actor and animal lover Vahbbiz Dorabjee isn't happy with the Supreme Court's recent order to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters.

The court gave authorities eight weeks to clear the streets, citing rising dog-bite cases and concerns about rabies.

Dorabjee called the order "absolute nonsense," saying, "Is compassion no longer there in our courts?"