Love Death Robots dominates early Emmy wins
The first winners of the 77th Emmy Awards are out!
"Love, Death + Robots" grabbed four awards for its standout animation and design work, while "Arcane" took home two for background art and color.
Beyonce's 1st Emmy win
Beyonce just won her very first Emmy for costume design on "Beyonce Bowl," marking a major milestone in her career.
Winners were picked by industry experts, with several recognized in each category.
These early winners will be celebrated at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 6-7, 2025, ahead of the main Primetime Emmys broadcast on September 14.