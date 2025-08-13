Next Article
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda spark dating rumors again
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the lead pair from this year's hit film Saiyaara, were seen leaving a Bandra hotel-restaurant just minutes apart on August 13, 2025.
Even though they left separately, the close timing has set off fresh dating rumors—especially with Saiyaara's big box office run and its Netflix premiere coming up on September 12.
'Saiyaara's success brought them closer
Fans have noticed plenty of chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet off-screen too.
At Saiyaara's August success party, Ahaan was spotted giving Aneet a sweet forehead kiss. Plus, Aneet seems to get along well with Ahaan Panday's mother.
Their close bond during promotions—and these little moments—are keeping everyone guessing if their reel romance might be real.