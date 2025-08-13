Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda spark dating rumors again

'Saiyaara's success brought them closer

Fans have noticed plenty of chemistry between Ahaan and Aneet off-screen too.

At Saiyaara's August success party, Ahaan was spotted giving Aneet a sweet forehead kiss. Plus, Aneet seems to get along well with Ahaan Panday's mother.

Their close bond during promotions—and these little moments—are keeping everyone guessing if their reel romance might be real.