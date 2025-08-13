'Foundation' S03E02 sneak peek: Gaal, Demerzel's tense reunion after centuries
Apple TV+ just dropped a sneak peek from Foundation Season 3, where Gaal Dornick and the ancient android Demerzel finally meet again—after three centuries apart.
Their tense face-off comes right after Gaal escapes Clarion Station, at a time when the galaxy faces significant upheaval and their story appears to reach a critical juncture.
Clip: Gaal confronts Demerzel, who's just been shot
This clip is from the episode The Shape of Time. Demerzel surprises Gaal by dodging gunfire and even takes a bullet to the cheek—revealing she's not exactly human.
Gaal, still in the dark about Demerzel's true nature, confronts her head-on, making things even more complicated.
With Demerzel now holding the Prime Radiant, her role in the galactic conflict just got way more important.
'Foundation' Season 3 plot and episode release dates
Season 3 kicked off on July 11, 2025, set about 150 years after last season.
The Foundation is rising while the old Empire crumbles.
Expect shaky alliances and a new threat called The Mule as episodes drop weekly until September 12 on Apple TV+.