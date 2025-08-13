'Foundation' S03E02 sneak peek: Gaal, Demerzel's tense reunion after centuries

Clip: Gaal confronts Demerzel, who's just been shot

This clip is from the episode The Shape of Time. Demerzel surprises Gaal by dodging gunfire and even takes a bullet to the cheek—revealing she's not exactly human.

Gaal, still in the dark about Demerzel's true nature, confronts her head-on, making things even more complicated.

With Demerzel now holding the Prime Radiant, her role in the galactic conflict just got way more important.