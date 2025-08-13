Blake Lively believes smear campaign against her continues

Lively sued Baldoni and others in December 2024 for alleged harassment and retaliation. In return, Baldoni filed a massive $400 million countersuit—though it was thrown out by a judge in June 2025. The recent deposition was nearly 300 pages long and included all parties' legal teams in New York. Lively claims everyone involved—even the attorney questioning her—is part of trying to damage her reputation.

Trial set for March 2026

Lively's team is happy with how she handled questions under oath and plans to question Baldoni and co-defendants soon.

The trial is set for March 2026.

Throughout it all, Lively says she's committed to standing up for women facing retaliatory lawsuits—and both sides have accused each other of leaking details to the media along the way.