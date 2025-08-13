Blake Lively believes smear campaign against her continues
Blake Lively testified on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, that she believes a smear campaign targeting her hasn't stopped. This comes as part of her legal fight with Justin Baldoni and others over sexual harassment and retaliation claims.
When asked directly if the campaign was still happening, she replied, "It feels that way, yes."
The ongoing legal battle explained
Lively sued Baldoni and others in December 2024 for alleged harassment and retaliation.
In return, Baldoni filed a massive $400 million countersuit—though it was thrown out by a judge in June 2025.
The recent deposition was nearly 300 pages long and included all parties' legal teams in New York.
Lively claims everyone involved—even the attorney questioning her—is part of trying to damage her reputation.
Trial set for March 2026
Lively's team is happy with how she handled questions under oath and plans to question Baldoni and co-defendants soon.
The trial is set for March 2026.
Throughout it all, Lively says she's committed to standing up for women facing retaliatory lawsuits—and both sides have accused each other of leaking details to the media along the way.