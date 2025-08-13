Next Article
Kiccha Sudeep to host 'Bigg Boss Kannada' for 4 more seasons
Bigg Boss Kannada is back for its 12th season, expected to stream from September 28 on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.
Fans can relax—Kiccha Sudeep isn't going anywhere! Despite juggling film shoots, he's confirmed he'll host the show for four more seasons.
Sudeep's other projects and ongoing film shoots
There's already buzz about possible contestants like Dr Bro and Shwetha Prasad, plus rumors that everyday folks might be back in the mix.
Meanwhile, Sudeep is also busy working on two movies—an action film with Vijay Kartikeyaa and Billa Ranga Baashaa with Anup Bhandari—proving he's got plenty on his plate this year.