News in pictures: Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' wins big
Aamir Khan recently spent time with Indian Army soldiers, watching his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, together—a moment that quickly went viral online.
In the movie, Khan plays a basketball coach guiding a team of adults with intellectual disabilities, with Genelia Deshmukh joining him on screen.
The film mixes sports drama and social themes, earning both box office success and plenty of positive buzz.
Film's OTT release
After hitting theaters in June 2024, Sitaare Zameen Par is now available on YouTube for ₹100 per view—making it easier for more people to watch from home.
Directed by RS Prasanna, it's a spiritual follow-up to Taare Zameen Par and adapts the Spanish hit Campeones for an Indian audience.