Next Article
'War 2' readies for release: Box office, buzz, and more
War 2, the follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster, is landing in cinemas on August 14.
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, and directed by Ayan Mukerji, this spy thriller is the sequel to the first film—just in time for a long holiday weekend.
The film's runtime, screen count, and box office predictions
With a runtime of 2 hours and 51 minutes (after some CBFC edits), War 2 is aiming big: it's releasing on about 5,000 screens across India and will be available in formats like IMAX and 4DX for that extra immersive vibe.
Despite going up against Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office, early estimates predict an opening between ₹35-40 crore.