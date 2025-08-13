'War 2' readies for release: Box office, buzz, and more

The film's runtime, screen count, and box office predictions

With a runtime of 2 hours and 51 minutes (after some CBFC edits), War 2 is aiming big: it's releasing on about 5,000 screens across India and will be available in formats like IMAX and 4DX for that extra immersive vibe.

Despite going up against Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office, early estimates predict an opening between ₹35-40 crore.