'It Ends With Us' lawsuit: Now, fandoms are getting involved

Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Lively tossed out in June

Baldoni fired back with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others for extortion and defamation, but that was tossed out in June 2025.

Court documents even compared Swift and Reynolds to "dragons," Game of Thrones style.

Meanwhile, Swift made it clear she wasn't involved—she was busy with her Eras Tour and a new album drop.

This whole thing shows how powerful celebrity fandoms can actually shape legal strategies (and even drive up costs).