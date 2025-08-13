'It Ends With Us' lawsuit: Now, fandoms are getting involved
The sexual harassment lawsuit between actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively just got a celebrity-fandom twist.
In August 2024, Baldoni's PR firm bumped up its monthly fee by $30,000—just in case Lively tried to rally Taylor Swift's massive fanbase against him and his studio.
The legal drama started when Lively accused Baldoni of harassment on the set of It Ends With Us back in December 2024.
Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Lively tossed out in June
Baldoni fired back with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others for extortion and defamation, but that was tossed out in June 2025.
Court documents even compared Swift and Reynolds to "dragons," Game of Thrones style.
Meanwhile, Swift made it clear she wasn't involved—she was busy with her Eras Tour and a new album drop.
This whole thing shows how powerful celebrity fandoms can actually shape legal strategies (and even drive up costs).