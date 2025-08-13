Next Article
Why 'Saiyaara' director cast debutants: Aditya Chopra's box-office prediction
Director Mohit Suri's latest film, Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, just smashed it at the box office.
At a recent Mumbai Townhall, Suri shared that he almost went with big-name actors but was encouraged by Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra to stick with fresh faces—Chopra felt the movie would flop if it had stars.
Debut actors help preserve innocence of story
Saiyaara is all about first love and innocence, and keeping debutants in the lead helped preserve that vibe.
Despite his own doubts, Suri followed his gut (and Chopra's advice), leading to the film crossing ₹500 crore.
Their partnership shows how trusting creative instincts can sometimes matter more than chasing star power.