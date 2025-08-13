Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' to have 4am screening in Mumbai

The much-anticipated film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan , will have its first-ever screening in India at an unearthly hour of 4:00am on Thursday. The special show is being organized by fans of the actor in Mumbai . A source told Pinkvilla that the entire auditorium at IMAX Wadala has been booked for this unique event. This marks a first-of-its-kind initiative by Roshan's fans.

Fan sentiments Pratik Chheda on the fan screening Pratik Chheda, one of the fans involved in organizing the event, shared his excitement. He said, "I still remember the experience of watching War in a packed auditorium in 2019. What started as a normal screening ended up as a fan special as everyone was rooting for Kabir." "And now we are hosting a fan screening, which could be the first-ever show of War 2 in India."

Special celebration Fans are going all out to celebrate their favorite star Another fan, Karthik Subramaniam, said they were planning to make the event a memorable one. He stated, "We are not just celebrating War 2 and the return of Kabir but also 25 years of Hrithik Roshan." "We are discussing to make it a unique experience and a 4:00am show just makes it a first for us." Another fan, Sneh Balwani is ecstatic to just see Roshan on the big screen.