'Love animals, but...': Randeep Hooda comments on stray dog order

Actor and animal lover Randeep Hooda has expressed his opinion on the Supreme Court 's recent order regarding stray dogs in the National Capital Region (NCR). He lauded the Chief Justice of India for reexamining the matter. The court had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be caught within eight weeks and housed in special shelters.

Actor's stance 'Stray dogs are a collective community responsibility' Hooda shared a nuanced perspective on the issue on his Instagram Stories, saying, "So glad to hear that the Honorable CJI has agreed to address the issue of stray dogs in NCR." "Passing a law and implementing a law should be firstly humane, and secondly, the infrastructure and sensitivity need to be taken care of." He emphasized that stray dogs are both a "collective community humanitarian responsibility" and sometimes a public safety concern.

Proposed measures 'I love animals, but will I be able to justify...?' Hooda acknowledged the need for solutions that protect both animals and humans. He wrote, "I love animals, but will I be able to justify it to a family that has lost a loved one to rabies or dealt with serious injuries? No." He proposed large-scale cyclical neutering, capturing and relocating aggressive territorial packs, and encouraging responsible adoption as sustainable measures. "This is a long-term possible solution that, over the years, will reduce the numbers," he said.