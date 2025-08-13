'War 2': Hrithik-Jr NTR urge fans not to share spoilers

Statement

'Spoilers are no fun': NTR

Roshan further added, "The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theaters." "I have a request to make to all of you - media, audience, fans - please protect our spoilers at any cost." NTR echoed his sentiments, saying, "Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film-watching experience." "Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone...we are counting on you."