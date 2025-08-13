'War 2': Hrithik-Jr NTR urge fans not to share spoilers
What's the story
As the release of War 2 approaches, lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR have urged fans to refrain from sharing spoilers online. Both actors stressed that the film is packed with surprises and unexpected developments that should be experienced on the big screen. Hindustan Times reported that Roshan said, "War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time, and a lot of passion."
Statement
'Spoilers are no fun': NTR
Roshan further added, "The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theaters." "I have a request to make to all of you - media, audience, fans - please protect our spoilers at any cost." NTR echoed his sentiments, saying, "Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film-watching experience." "Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone...we are counting on you."
Film details
Everything to know about 'War 2'
War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the follow-up to the 2019 hit War and features Kiara Advani in a key role. It marks the sixth film in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film will release on Thursday and will clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office.