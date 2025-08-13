Diana Ross steps down as 'Star of the Seas' godmother

Unforeseen circumstances led to her cancelation

Ross was named godmother in June—a ceremonial role meant to bring good vibes and luck to the ship.

She'd even talked about how much she loves being near the ocean and all the family-friendly fun onboard.

But with her US "Beautiful Love" tour kicking off August 16 (right before the cruise), unforeseen circumstances led to her cancelation.

Even at 81, Ross is still touring and making time for family—proof that legends keep moving forward, even when plans change.