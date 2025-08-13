Diana Ross steps down as 'Star of the Seas' godmother
Just days before the big christening cruise, music icon Diana Ross has stepped down from her role as godmother for Royal Caribbean's new ship, Star of the Seas.
The cruise line shared that she had to cancel due to "unforeseen circumstances."
The ship is set to sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 20.
Unforeseen circumstances led to her cancelation
Ross was named godmother in June—a ceremonial role meant to bring good vibes and luck to the ship.
She'd even talked about how much she loves being near the ocean and all the family-friendly fun onboard.
But with her US "Beautiful Love" tour kicking off August 16 (right before the cruise), unforeseen circumstances led to her cancelation.
Even at 81, Ross is still touring and making time for family—proof that legends keep moving forward, even when plans change.