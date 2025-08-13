Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Tribandhari Barbarik' trailer--Sathyaraj fights corruption as grandfather
The trailer for Tribanadhari Barbarik just dropped, and it's all about Sathyaraj stepping up as a grandfather pulled into a battle against corruption and crime after his granddaughter goes missing.
With hints of divine intervention and a dive into gritty local politics, this one looks set to keep you guessing.
The film, directed by Mohan Sivatsa, hits theaters on August 22, 2025.
Trailer introduces supporting characters gradually
Sathyaraj isn't alone—Vasishta N. Simha shows up in a complex role, Satyam Rajesh plays an important cop, and Udaya Bhanu returns as the main villain.
The trailer teases suspenseful storytelling with an energetic score by Infusion Band and introduces characters gradually for extra intrigue.