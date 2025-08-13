NewsBytes recommends: 'Tribandhari Barbarik' trailer--Sathyaraj fights corruption as grandfather Entertainment Aug 13, 2025

The trailer for Tribanadhari Barbarik just dropped, and it's all about Sathyaraj stepping up as a grandfather pulled into a battle against corruption and crime after his granddaughter goes missing.

With hints of divine intervention and a dive into gritty local politics, this one looks set to keep you guessing.

The film, directed by Mohan Sivatsa, hits theaters on August 22, 2025.