'KGF' producers deny rumors that Yash wasn't their first choice 
By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 13, 2025
05:49 pm
Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise, has dismissed reports claiming that Kannada actor Yash wasn't their first choice for the lead role. The studio told Hindustan Times on Wednesday, "We have a long-standing partnership with Yash... KGF was envisioned with Yash in mind." "For us, he will always be our Rocky Bhai."

'Any reports or rumors claiming...': Hombale Films issues clarification

The statement further clarified, "We were always in touch with several other actors pan-India for different key roles in KGF 1." "Any reports or rumors claiming that Yash was not the first choice for KGF are incorrect. We have not made any such comments." The clarification comes after co-founder Chaluve Gowda's recent remarks about the changing perception of Kannada films and their initial struggles to cast actors from outside Karnataka.

Production house's earlier rejections and speculations

Gowda had revealed that they faced rejections from big stars when they approached them for KGF, as these actors were unaware of the market for Kannada films. His comments led to speculation that Yash wasn't the first choice for KGF. However, the production house has now cleared up any confusion regarding this matter.

Box office success of 'KGF' franchise

The KGF franchise, starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been a massive success. KGF Chapter 1 (2018) was the biggest hit in Kannada cinema history at the time, earning ₹238cr, as per Sacnilk. Its sequel, KGF Chapter 2 (2022), surpassed all records with a phenomenal ₹1,215cr gross, worldwide. The franchise's success has significantly increased the visibility of Kannada films on a national scale.