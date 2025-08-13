'KGF' producers deny rumors that Yash wasn't their first choice 

Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise, has dismissed reports claiming that Kannada actor Yash wasn't their first choice for the lead role. The studio told Hindustan Times on Wednesday, "We have a long-standing partnership with Yash... KGF was envisioned with Yash in mind." "For us, he will always be our Rocky Bhai."

Statement 'Any reports or rumors claiming...': Hombale Films issues clarification The statement further clarified, "We were always in touch with several other actors pan-India for different key roles in KGF 1." "Any reports or rumors claiming that Yash was not the first choice for KGF are incorrect. We have not made any such comments." The clarification comes after co-founder Chaluve Gowda's recent remarks about the changing perception of Kannada films and their initial struggles to cast actors from outside Karnataka.

Speculation Production house's earlier rejections and speculations Gowda had revealed that they faced rejections from big stars when they approached them for KGF, as these actors were unaware of the market for Kannada films. His comments led to speculation that Yash wasn't the first choice for KGF. However, the production house has now cleared up any confusion regarding this matter.