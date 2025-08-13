Kareena's workout video goes viral, netizens call it 'extremely injurious'

Kareena Kapoor Khan , who is known for her dedication to fitness, was featured in a workout video shared by her trainer on Instagram. The video featured functional exercises such as leg rotations, leg raises, kettlebell swings, and crunches. However, the post has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised the actor's commitment to fitness and healthy living, others expressed concerns over the intensity of her workouts.

Trainer's post The trainer shared the video with a motivational caption Kapoor Khan's trainer shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, "It's that smile at the end, the one you get after hitting those little milestones." "Strength isn't just for the gym... it's what gets you through everyday life." The post further emphasized how much effort Kapoor Khan puts into her training and inspires other women to pursue their fitness goals.

Mixed reactions 'Kareena blink twice...' While many praised Kapoor Khan's dedication, several netizens were not convinced about her workout routine. One user commented, "Kareena blink twice if you are experiencing neck strain and lower back pain." Another user wrote, "This workout is extremely injurious, such abnormal postures and more prone to injury. Stop glamorizing this." A third user defended the actor, saying, "Whoever is commenting about the injurious exercises... Do you guys really think she is doing exercise without a trainer?"