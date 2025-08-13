Akshay Oberoi reveals Janhvi Kapoor has 'no ego'

Actor Akshay Oberoi recently defended his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Janhvi Kapoor , who has often been criticized for being a product of nepotism. Speaking to News18 Showsha, he admitted that he too had a "misconception" about her, but later realized there was more to her than met the eye. He praised her humility and intelligence, saying she has "no ego, no airs."

Changed view Oberoi's 1st impression of Kapoor Oberoi recalled, "We were at a restaurant... it took them some time to bring" his order out. "When the waiter finally came, he apologized to Janhvi and not me." This led him to believe that she might have it easier due to her celebrity status. However, Kapoor later explained to him how being compared to her late mother, legendary actor Sridevi, was also difficult for her. "She had been beating herself up for three hours before she reached the set."

High hopes Kapoor was upset about this comment Oberoi revealed that Kapoor had been upset about a comment made by someone who had worked with her mother. The person said, "I've worked with your mother 'x' number of times, and now I'll be working with you. So, let's see what you, Sridevi's daughter, do today!" This made Kapoor feel inadequate as she wondered how she could live up to her mother's legacy.