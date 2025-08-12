'Param Sundari' trailer: See glimpse of Janhvi-Sidharth's cross-cultural romance

The much-anticipated trailer of Param Sundari was unveiled on Tuesday. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles and is directed by Tushar Jalota. Set to come out on August 29, the movie celebrates love that transcends geographical, linguistic, and cultural barriers. In the film, Malhotra plays a Delhi boy named Param Sachdev, while Kapoor plays a Kerala girl named Sundari.

Character dynamics The two leads work through their cultural differences The trailer gives us a glimpse into the lives of Param and Sundari, who come from completely different worlds. Their cultural differences spark a mix of fun, drama, and romance as they meet, fall in love, and navigate their relationship. The film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles.

Director's vision 'Film is a celebration of differences' Jalota said in a statement, "Param Sundari is a celebration of differences, the way two distinct worlds can collide and yet create something beautiful together." "Kerala gave us a visual palette that feels timeless, and the story gave us the emotional depth to match it. The trailer is just a glimpse of the journey." With compositions by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the music is set to play an equally integral role in the film's storytelling as its visuals.