Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa soak up New Zealand's beauty in dreamy photo
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa hit pause on their busy lives for a peaceful getaway in New Zealand, sharing a dreamy photo from a boat ride surrounded by lakes and hills.
Their heartfelt post even gave a shoutout to the local culture, making it clear they were soaking up every moment.
The couple's outfits and exciting new chapter
The couple kept things comfy-cool—Patralekhaa in stripes and light trousers, Rao in mellow yellow—blending right into the chilled-out vibe.
Fans love following their travel adventures, but this year is extra special: after meeting as co-stars back in 2014's CityLights and tying the knot in 2021, they're now excitedly waiting to welcome their first child, as announced a few months ago on Instagram.