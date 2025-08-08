'Param Sundari': Janhvi-Sidharth's new song 'Bheegi Saree' out now

Kapoor also shared her excitement for Bheegi Saree. She said in a statement, "Rain songs have always held a special place in our films, there's something so timeless and magical about them." "I've grown up watching some of the most iconic moments in cinema unfold in the rain, and to now be a part of that legacy with Bheegi Saree feels surreal." She added, "Shooting this song felt like slipping into a classic Bollywood dream."

Pyaar ki barsaat lekar, Bheegi bheegi saree is here… all set to drench your heart in love! 💓 #BheegiSaree in the iconic voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami is OUT NOW! 💞 🔗- https://t.co/if5qsEg9XC #ParamSundari #ParamSundariOn29thAug pic.twitter.com/ziBXOV8TKQ

Second song

What did Malhotra think of the song?

The soulful romantic track is already taking over the internet, with fans praising everything from their chemistry to the stunning visuals. Malhotra spoke about his experience shooting the song, saying, "Bheegi Saree is high on energy, romance, and that classic monsoon vibe we all love." "Janhvi and I had a blast shooting it and we can't wait for everyone to feel that spark, especially with Shreya and Adnan's voice making it even more special."