'Border 2': Sunny Deol's film teaser certified, release date confirmed

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared a teaser for the upcoming film Border 2, starring Sunny Deol . As per Bollywood Hungama, the certification was granted on Thursday, with the teaser titled "Date announcement teaser no 1 - Border 2." The 1.1-minute-long (approximately 70 seconds) clip has been given a U/A 16+ certificate.

Teaser release Teaser to be unveiled on August 15 According to reports, the teaser is set to be released on August 15. A source told the portal, "Border 2 is a patriotic film and what better time than to bring its teaser out on August 15." The teaser will provide a glimpse into the film's India-Pakistan narrative and reaffirm its scheduled release date of January 23, 2026.

Teaser screening 'Border 2' teaser will also be attached to 'War 2' Once the teaser is released on August 15, it will also be sent to cinemas. Multiplexes have been instructed to screen the teaser during the shows of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. The film is a sequel to JP Dutta's Border (1997) and will also star Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

Film details Know more about 'Border 2' Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film is a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and their sacrifices. Deol will reprise his role as a commanding army officer while Dosanjh will portray Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an IAF officer who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.