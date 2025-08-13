'Coolie' vs 'War 2': Analysts predict winner of box-office clash

The box office is set for a major showdown on Thursday with the release of two highly anticipated films, Coolie and War 2 . The former stars Rajinikanth , while the latter features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in his Bollywood debut. Both films are releasing in multiple languages. Trade analysts have weighed in on which film could emerge victorious in this clash of titans.

Record-breaking pre-sales 'Coolie' has already raked in big bucks Coolie has reportedly set a new record, becoming the first Tamil film to surpass $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America. News18 Showsha suggests that the film has already recovered over 66% of its ₹375 crore budget before its release. In Chennai, reports suggest black-market scalpers are charging up to ₹4,500 per ticket.

Comparing pre-sales 'War 2' is also witnessing positive buzz Meanwhile, War 2 has garnered strong buzz, with 1.1 million users marking interest on BookMyShow. As of Tuesday, the Ayan Mukerji directorial had recorded advance sales worth ₹4.1 crore, and the numbers continue to rise. However, it remains to be seen if War 2 can surpass its predecessor's day one figures, which was ₹51 crore, or even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (₹55 crore) to become the highest opener in YRF's spy universe.

Regional performance Atul Mohan identifies key regions for this clash As per trade expert Atul Mohan, the key regions where this clash will be interesting are Hyderabad and Bengaluru. He said, "Bengaluru has a mix of Tamil-speaking Rajini fans and Hindi-speaking audiences. It's a neutral center." "Hyderabad has a big Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Jr NTR fan base. These cities are like home grounds for both Rajinikanth and Jr NTR."

Marketing strategies Lack of excitement around 'War 2' gives edge to 'Coolie' Mohan also pointed out that the buzz around War 2 is comparatively underwhelming, giving Coolie an edge. He said, "It's underwhelming. People were so excited to watch Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in War. I'm not seeing the same hype in case of War 2." Bala attributed this lack of excitement to insufficient promotional efforts by the makers of War 2.