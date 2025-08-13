Rajinikanth power: 12L tickets sold for 'Coolie' ahead of release!
What's the story
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, is witnessing a strong response in terms of advance bookings. The film has reportedly sold over 12,46,828 tickets for its opening day on Thursday, August 14, as recorded by Sacnilk till 10:00am on Wednesday. This number could potentially exceed 13,00,000 tickets by the time of release.
Box office prediction
'Coolie' to open with ₹4-4.5cr net in India
Despite facing a screen count disadvantage due to its clash with War 2, Coolie (Hindi) is expected to open with collections of around ₹4-4.5cr net. At the time of writing, 28,334 Hindi version tickets were sold. The film's dubbed versions in the northern market are projected to add another ₹1.5cr net, which is on par with expectations for a major Tamil movie.
Global ambitions
'Coolie' expected to have 2nd-highest opening in Kollywood
Coolie's pre-bookings are impressive, with the film's India opening expected to be the second-highest among Kollywood films, only behind Leo. The international opening is also anticipated to surpass that of Leo. The day one numbers are estimated to exceed ₹140cr, with ₹150cr being a strong possibility. In contrast, War 2 is projected to start globally at ₹90cr.
Star power
Rajinikanth, Kanagaraj's star power continues
The success of Coolie underscores Rajinikanth's enduring appeal. Despite a few recent underperformers, he continues to command the largest market for a Tamil star. Director Kanagaraj is also proving his star power with this film, as it will mark his second Kollywood opening record. The film hits theaters on August 14, with North America premieres on August 13.