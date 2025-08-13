Rajinikanth power: 12L tickets sold for 'Coolie' ahead of release!

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth , is witnessing a strong response in terms of advance bookings. The film has reportedly sold over 12,46,828 tickets for its opening day on Thursday, August 14, as recorded by Sacnilk till 10:00am on Wednesday. This number could potentially exceed 13,00,000 tickets by the time of release.

Box office prediction 'Coolie' to open with ₹4-4.5cr net in India Despite facing a screen count disadvantage due to its clash with War 2, Coolie (Hindi) is expected to open with collections of around ₹4-4.5cr net. At the time of writing, 28,334 Hindi version tickets were sold. The film's dubbed versions in the northern market are projected to add another ₹1.5cr net, which is on par with expectations for a major Tamil movie.

Global ambitions 'Coolie' expected to have 2nd-highest opening in Kollywood Coolie's pre-bookings are impressive, with the film's India opening expected to be the second-highest among Kollywood films, only behind Leo. The international opening is also anticipated to surpass that of Leo. The day one numbers are estimated to exceed ₹140cr, with ₹150cr being a strong possibility. In contrast, War 2 is projected to start globally at ₹90cr.