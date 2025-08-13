'War 2' mania begins: Over 3L tickets sold already
What's the story
The highly anticipated film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is set to release on Thursday (August 14). Despite facing tough competition from Rajinikanth's Coolie, the spy thriller has reportedly sold over three lakh tickets in advance bookings across India. The film is being released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
Box office performance
'War 2' in numbers
According to Sacnilk, War 2 has sold a whopping 3,32,391 tickets as of Wednesday, 9:00am. The Hindi 2D version alone accounted for 1,79,267 tickets. Other formats such as IMAX 2D (7,451), 4DX (1,541), ICE (425), and Dolby Cine (65) also contributed to the overall sales. The Telugu version sold another 1,36,252 tickets across all formats while the Tamil version lagged behind with just 6,878 tickets sold.
Character reprise
Roshan on reprising Kabir's role
Ahead of the film's release, Roshan expressed his excitement about reprising his role as Kabir from the first installment. He said, "The love and appreciation I got when I played Kabir in War reminded me of the love that I got in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Dhoom 2, and Krrish." "This time he's more intense and even more in a dilemma than he was—very, very emotional. So War 2 is going to be something unmissable."
Director's insight
'War 2' to expand YRF Spy Universe
Ayan Mukerji, the director of War 2, has teased that the film will expand the YRF Spy Universe. An industry source revealed that the end credits of War 2 will reveal two major plot points for future films in this universe. "The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger with each film," said the source.