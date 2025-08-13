'War 2' mania begins: Over 3L tickets sold already

According to Sacnilk, War 2 has sold a whopping 3,32,391 tickets as of Wednesday, 9:00am. The Hindi 2D version alone accounted for 1,79,267 tickets. Other formats such as IMAX 2D (7,451), 4DX (1,541), ICE (425), and Dolby Cine (65) also contributed to the overall sales. The Telugu version sold another 1,36,252 tickets across all formats while the Tamil version lagged behind with just 6,878 tickets sold.

Character reprise

Roshan on reprising Kabir's role

Ahead of the film's release, Roshan expressed his excitement about reprising his role as Kabir from the first installment. He said, "The love and appreciation I got when I played Kabir in War reminded me of the love that I got in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Dhoom 2, and Krrish." "This time he's more intense and even more in a dilemma than he was—very, very emotional. So War 2 is going to be something unmissable."