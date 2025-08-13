Next Article
'Superman' streaming release date announced
James Gunn's "Superman," which landed in Indian theaters on July 11, 2025, is coming to streaming platforms in India on August 15.
If you prefer a physical copy, the movie will also drop on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting September 23.
Where to watch the movie
You'll find "Superman" on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home from August 15.
Box office success and OTT concerns
The film has already pulled in $581.1 million globally—making it the top superhero hit of 2025 so far.
But not everyone's thrilled about the quick OTT release; some fans online feel it's "too soon" and worry it might hurt that big-screen experience.