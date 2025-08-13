Next Article
'Saare Jahan Se Accha' on Netflix: Cast, plot, how to watch
Netflix just released "Saare Jahan Se Accha" ahead of Independence Day, shaking up its usual Friday schedule with an August 13 launch.
Set in the tense 1970s, the series follows an Indian spy on a high-stakes mission inspired by real events like the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
More about the cast and story
Pratik Gandhi (from "Scam 1992") leads as a RAW agent, joined by Tillotama Shome, Sunny Hinduja, and Rajat Kapoor.
The story blends fact and fiction, drawing from moments like the mysterious death of scientist Homi J Bhabha.
Produced by Bombay Fables, it's a mix of history and thriller vibes—just in time for your holiday binge.