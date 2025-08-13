'Saare Jahan Se Accha' on Netflix: Cast, plot, how to watch

More about the cast and story

Pratik Gandhi (from "Scam 1992") leads as a RAW agent, joined by Tillotama Shome, Sunny Hinduja, and Rajat Kapoor.

The story blends fact and fiction, drawing from moments like the mysterious death of scientist Homi J Bhabha.

Produced by Bombay Fables, it's a mix of history and thriller vibes—just in time for your holiday binge.