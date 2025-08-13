Hrithik calls Rajinikanth his 'first teacher' before 'War 2' clash

As War 2 and Coolie prepare for a box office showdown, actor Hrithik Roshan has paid a touching tribute to superstar Rajinikanth . The gesture comes on the eve of both films' release and celebrates Rajinikanth's incredible 50-year journey in Indian cinema. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Roshan wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side."

Tribute 'You were one of my 1st teachers' In his post, Roshan added, "You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard." "Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!" The actor fondly remembered working with Rajinikanth as a child in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), calling the superstar one of his earliest mentors.

Film details 'War 2' and 'Coolie' among most awaited films Both War 2 and Coolie are among the most awaited films of the year. War 2 sees Roshan reprising his role as Major Kabir from the 2019 blockbuster War. The sequel is part of YRF's Spy Universe and also stars NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Coolie features Rajinikanth in a powerful new avatar with intense action scenes, dramatic moments, and strong dialogues.