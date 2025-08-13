Donald Trump announces Kennedy Center Honors; staff reportedly unaware
What's the story
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors recipients would be revealed the following day. The announcement on Truth Social reportedly surprised the Kennedy Center staff, who were not informed beforehand. A source told NPR that the staff is usually "out of the loop" and is anxious about not having enough time to sell tickets and sponsorships for the event.
Details
Trump's post on Truth Social
Trump's post read, "GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS." This statement references a bill in Congress that proposes to rename the iconic performing arts venue after him. He further added, "Tremendous work is being done and money being spent on bringing it back to the absolute TOP LEVEL of luxury glamor and entertainment."
Honors
About the Kennedy Center Honors
The Kennedy Center Honors, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., are regarded as lifetime achievement awards based on "artistic excellence." Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Rita Moreno, Herbie Hancock, Dick Van Dyke, Renee Fleming, and Francis Ford Coppola. Although living artists usually receive the honors, Trump has suggested late baseball legend Babe Ruth and musician Elvis Presley as potential honorees.
Changes
Trump's overhaul of the Kennedy Center's leadership
In February, Trump initiated a major overhaul of the Kennedy Center's leadership by dismissing its Board of Trustees and longtime chair David Rubenstein. Deborah Rutter, who had been president of the cultural center for over a decade, was also ousted. Under Trump's domestic spending agenda passed by Congress, the Kennedy Center will receive $257 million—six times its usual annual funding from Congress.