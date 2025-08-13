The honorees will be named on Wednesday (US time)

Donald Trump announces Kennedy Center Honors; staff reportedly unaware

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:48 pm Aug 13, 2025

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors recipients would be revealed the following day. The announcement on Truth Social reportedly surprised the Kennedy Center staff, who were not informed beforehand. A source told NPR that the staff is usually "out of the loop" and is anxious about not having enough time to sell tickets and sponsorships for the event.