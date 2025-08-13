Sushmita Sen admits working with Trump wasn't 'easy or fun'

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen recently opened up about her experience working with the Miss Universe organization when it was owned by Donald Trump . Although she clarified that Trump wasn't her direct boss, she did meet him during her tenure. Interestingly, Sen revealed that the US president didn't leave a lasting impression on her.

Career move Why Sen took up the Miss Universe franchise Sen, who took a break from acting after No Problem in 2010 to care for her daughter Alisah, was approached by the Miss Universe organization that year. Speaking to Mid-Day, she recalled how she had bills to pay as a single mother and decided to take up the offer despite already being busy with her jewelry business and endorsements.

Contract details Sen's views on Trump's business decisions Sen revealed that taking on the Miss Universe franchise was a big responsibility, as it was owned by Trump at that time. She said, "I signed a pretty intense contract when I took on this franchise, and it was owned by Donald Trump, which didn't make it easy or fun." Despite this, she saw the offer as "a payback of sorts" for her previous work in endorsements and her jewelry business.

Personal opinion Did Trump leave an impression on her? When asked if Trump left an impression on her, Sen said, "There are some people who leave an impression, not necessarily because of their achievements or power." "Just for the people that they are. He is not one of them." She also clarified that her bosses were Paramount Communications and Madison Square Garden during her year as an employee at Miss Universe.