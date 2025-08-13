'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Release date, pre-show, 2 houses, more Entertainment Aug 13, 2025

Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its ninth season, streaming on JioHotstar from September 7, 2025.

This time, there's a pre-show called "Agnipariksha," where 15 commoners take part in a few tasks for a shot at entering the main house—only three will make it in, adding some extra suspense before the real drama begins.