'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Release date, pre-show, 2 houses, more
Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its ninth season, streaming on JioHotstar from September 7, 2025.
This time, there's a pre-show called "Agnipariksha," where 15 commoners take part in a few tasks for a shot at entering the main house—only three will make it in, adding some extra suspense before the real drama begins.
New judges, 2 houses, influencers: Everything to know
Agnipariksha is being filmed at Annapurna Studios and judged by former contestants Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, and Abijeet (yep, both are past winners).
The show also introduces a two-house setup: commoners and celebs will live separately to spice up the competition.
Plus, popular social media influencers are joining the mix alongside returning host Akkineni Nagarjuna.
