Soori-Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Maaman' world TV premiere this weekend
Maaman, the Tamil film starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is set for its world TV premiere on August 15. Catch it at 3:30pm.
Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the movie blends comedy and drama while celebrating family bonds and rural traditions.
Soori shines in traditional role
Soori steps into a traditional role that really highlights his range as an actor, bringing out the warmth of village life and community spirit.
Aishwarya Lekshmi plays a key part too.
The film dives into what makes families tick in close-knit villages, making it a heartfelt watch if you're into stories about connection and culture.