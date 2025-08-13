LOADING...

Soori-Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Maaman' world TV premiere this weekend

Entertainment

Maaman, the Tamil film starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is set for its world TV premiere on August 15. Catch it at 3:30pm.
Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the movie blends comedy and drama while celebrating family bonds and rural traditions.

Soori shines in traditional role

Soori steps into a traditional role that really highlights his range as an actor, bringing out the warmth of village life and community spirit.
Aishwarya Lekshmi plays a key part too.
The film dives into what makes families tick in close-knit villages, making it a heartfelt watch if you're into stories about connection and culture.