IND vs AUS: Axar smashes his 2nd half-century in Tests

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 10, 2023, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Axar has brought up his 2nd fifty (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Axar Patel brought his A-game on Day 2 of the first India versus Australia Test match in Nagpur. India, who resumed the day on 77/1, were reduced to 240/7 before Axar came to the crease. Since then, the southpaw played a calculated knock, forging a terrific 85*-run partnership alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Axar has brought up his 2nd fifty in the format for India.

Axar comes in and helps Jadeja

India needed to build a valuable lead after bowling out Australia for 177 in the first innings. With Rohit Sharma and KS Bharat's dismissal, the onus was on Axar to come out and support Jadeja. And the talented player didn't disappoint, allowing Jadeja to play risk-free cricket by playing a positive knock. Both players wore out the visitors with their sturdy display.

A fine fifty from Axar's blade

Axar brought up his half-century of 94 balls, showing his prowess in the 3rd session. He has hit eight fours in his knock of 52* from 102 balls. Axar now has 301 runs at 27.36. He will be keen to add quality runs on Saturday.

How has the match panned out?

India bundled out the Aussies for 177 in 63.5 overs. Jadeja claimed his 11th fifer (5/47). In response, India did well on Day 1 before losing their way in the middle on Friday as Australia claimed key wickets. Rohit's 9th century and fifties from Jadeja and Axar ensured India get a 144-run lead. For Australia, debutant Todd Murphy claimed a five-wicket haul.