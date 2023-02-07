Sports

India vs Australia, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium: Key stats

India vs Australia, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 07, 2023, 08:54 pm 2 min read

The first-ever Test in Nagpur was between India and Australia

India and Australia are gearing up to cross swords in the all-important four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series, starting February 9. Stakes are high in the series with the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points on offer. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, which usually offers a spin-friendly surface, will host the series opener. Here are the key stats.

Nagpur last hosted a Test in November 2017

Nagpur last hosted a Test in November 2017 (India vs Sri Lanka). The hosts won that Test by an innings and 239 runs. Virat Kohli scored a double-century, while R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took a combined total of 13 wickets. Notably, India have won four out of six Tests here. South Africa won in 2010, while the 2012 Test against England was drawn.

First-ever Test in Nagpur was between India and Australia

It is worth noting that the first-ever Test at this venue was between India and Australia during the 2008/09 Border-Gavaskar series. India won that Test by 172 runs, with Sachin Tendulkar scoring a century in the first innings. The then-skipper MS Dhoni scored fifties in both innings. Interestingly, former spinner Jason Krejza took eight wickets in the first innings.

Nagpur has hosted six Tests

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur has hosted a total of six Tests so far. The sides batting first have won three of them. Notably, 324 is the average score batting first at this venue. The highest total here was recorded by India in 2017 (610/6 d vs Sri Lanka). Meanwhile, South Africa registered the lowest total in 2015 (79 vs India).

Kohli, Ashwin enjoy playing in Nagpur

Kohli has two centuries in three Tests in Nagpur. He (354) is set to surpass Virender Sehwag (357) as the highest run-getter at this venue in Tests. Sehwag, Kohli, and Dhoni are the only players with over 300 Test runs here. Besides, Ashwin is the only bowler to have taken over 20 Test wickets at this stadium (23 at 17.08).

India could go with three spinners in Nagpur

As stated, the surface in Nagpur offers spin on Day 1 itself. India have the required ammunition in terms of spin to dominate the Aussies. Ashwin is a classical off-spinner, while Kuldeep Yadav offers a rare left-arm wrist spin. Meanwhile, left-arm spinners Jadeja and Axar Patel have similar skill sets. The former is likely to return to the Playing XI.