Sports

Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket: Details

Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 08, 2023, 10:27 am 3 min read

Akmal last played for Pakistan in 2017 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, on Tuesday (February 7), announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Akmal, who was recently named the national selection committee, is now keen to focus on his new role. The 41-year-old last played for Pakistan in 2017. He is among the most-successful keeper-batters of the nation. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Akmal made his international debut in November 2002.

The dasher was known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order.

Though his keeping skills came under the scanner at times, Akmal also made some sensational dismissals.

Akmal was dropped from the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

He will now serve the franchise as a batting consultant.

What did Akmal say?

"Obviously, I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB," Akmal was quoted as saying. The veteran, however, stated that he will feature in small leagues if his responsibilities allow him. "I will be playing small leagues but that too depends on my responsibilities in a new role given to me by PCB," he added.

Member of the selection committee

As mentioned, Akmal was recently named in Pakistan's selection committee which will be chaired by Haroon Rasheed. He was also appointed the chair of the PCB's Junior Selection Committee comprising Tauseef Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Shahid Nazir, and Shoaib Khan. Akmal will also head an eight-member selection committee, which will conduct U13, U16, and U19 trials for the selection of regional and district teams.

A look at his international career

Akmal featured in 53 Tests, scoring 2,648 runs 30.79. The tally includes six tons and 12 fifties. He tallied 3,236 runs in 157 ODIs at 26.1 (50s: 10, 100s: 5). In T20Is, he scored 987 runs in 58 games at 21 (five 50s). He was a part of the Pakistan squad that lifted the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup.

His notable feats in international cricket

Akmal's tally of 2,648 Test runs is the second-most for a Pakistan wicket-keeper. Sarfaraz Ahmed (2,992) tops the list. He remains the highest ODI run-getter among designated Pakistan keeper-batters (3,168). Akmal owns 876 T20I runs as a keeper for Pakistan. Only Mohammad Rizwan (2,494) is ahead of him in this regard. The veteran also boasts the most international dismissals by a Pakistan keeper (453).

Second-highest run-getter in PSL

With 1,972 runs in 75 games at 27.38, Akmal remains the second-highest run-getter in PSL history. Babar Azam tops the list with 2,413 runs. The keeper-batter, however, has smoked most tons in the competition (3). He also owns 12 fifties. The veteran is also the second-most capped player in the competition behind seasoned left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz (77).