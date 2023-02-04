Sports

Perth Scorchers win 5th Big Bash League honor: Key stats

Perth Scorchers win 5th Big Bash League honor: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 04, 2023, 05:48 pm 3 min read

Perth Scorchers lifted their fifth BBL title as Ashton Turner shined (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Heat to win the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 title on Saturday. Batting first, Heat racked up 175/7, with Nathan McSweeney (41) as the top scorer. In reply, Ashton Turner (53) kept the chase intact for the Sorchers while Cooper Connolly's cameo (25*) got them over the line (177/5). Notably, Scorchers lifted their fifth BBL title. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Heat amassed 175/7 in 20 overs after electing to bat first. After an early dismissal, the pair of Nathan McSweeney and Sam Heazlett added 79 runs as Heat raced past 100. Max Bryant's fiery cameo (14-ball 31) piloted them to a competitive total. Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff (2/26) bagged the best figures for Scorchers. Later, Scorchers suffered setbacks but Connolly (25*) got them through.

Tye unlocks a noteworthy feat

Tye, who claimed 1/42 in the BBL 2022-23 final, became the fastest bowler to 300 T20 wickets. He attained the feat in his 211th match, beating Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (213). He picked 26 wickets in the concluded season, averaging 20.15. Notably, Tye (144) is the second-highest wicket-taker in BBL history, only behind Sydney Sixers pacer Sean Abbott (154).

Hardie winds up as the top-scorer in BBL 2022-23

Aaron Hardie scored a 13-ball 17 in the final, hitting only two boundaries. The top-order batter aggregated 460 runs in BBL 2022-23 at 41.81. Hardie clocked four fifties, with the best score of 90* (vs Hobart Hurricanes). He surpassed Matt Short (458) to become the highest run-getter in BBL this season. He also became the highest run-getter for Scorchers in a single BBL season.

Turner truncates the chase for Scorchers

Turner struck a fine 32-ball 53, with five fours and a six. He stitched an 80-run stand with Josh Inglis for the fourth wicket. The right-handed batter has raced to 2,468 runs in 160 T20 appearances (50s: 13). Meanwhile, he concluded the season with 382 runs at 42.33. He is also the first Scorchers batter to score 2,000-plus runs in the BBL.

Behrendorff shines in the BBL final

Behrendorff was a class act for the Scorchers as he claimed 2/26 in four overs. He got the better of Heazlett and wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson. The left-arm pacer ended the tournament with 21 scalps at 17.52. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for Scorchers, behind Tye (26). Overall, he has raced to 107 wickets in the BBL at an average of 20.13.

Scorchers lift their fifth BBL title

Scorchers won their fifth BBl title (2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2022-23). It was their eighth BBL final appearance. Sydney Sixers have won the title three times, with the most recent being in 2020-21. Heat won their maiden title in the 2012-13 edition, beating Scorchers in the final. This was also Heat's second appearance in a BBL final.

A look at other key performers of the tournament

Adelaide Strikers' opening batter, Matt Short, was adjudged Player of the Tournament. The 25-year-old amassed 458 runs while striking at 144.47. He also took 11 wickets. Short became the third player to smash 400 runs and take 10 wickets in a BBL season after D'Arcy Short and Marcus Stoinis. Meanwhile, Abbott bagged the most wickets in BBL 2022-23. He took 29 scalps at 14.03.

Champions!