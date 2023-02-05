Sports

Asia Cup 2023 likely to take place in UAE: Report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 05, 2023, 10:35 am 3 min read

The 2023 Asia Cup edition is set to move out of Pakistan, with UAE being the potential venue to host the continental tournament. The BCCI's reluctance to send the Indian team to Pakistan is the major reason behind the same. The Indian board cleared its stance at the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) executive board meeting held in Bahrain on Saturday (February 4).

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 edition of the continental tournament will be played in the ODI format.

It is scheduled to take place in August-September.

The BCCI and PCB have been at loggerheads regarding the hosting of the Asia Cup.

Although the PCB has the hosting rights, the BCCI made it crystal clear that the Indian team will not be in a position to travel to Pakistan.

Decision yet to be out

The BCCI said it won't get clearance from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan. However, the ACC executive board decided not to take a decision about the hosts. Hence, the committees will meet once again in March to discuss the matter. As per the Indian Express, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, also the ACC president, spoke to PCB chairman Najam Sethi in the meeting.

Here's the official statement

"The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament," an ACC release stated. "An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023."

Here are the potential venues

It has been learned that the BCCI has no objection with the PCB hosting the tournament in any other nation. Three cities in the UAE are being looked at as possible venues for Asia Cup if the PCB agrees to host the tournament. Notably, Sri Lanka also hosted the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE due to economic crisis in their country.

PCB was keen to host the competition

It must be noted that the PCB were keen to host the tournament. They had argued that if teams like Australia, New Zealand, and England can tour here, then why would they host the Asia Cup in a neutral country? Moreover, Ramiz Raja, the former PCB chief, had threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup if India didn't turn up in Pakistan.

Here's what the source said

"The Indian government will not give permission for the Indian team to travel to Pakistan. The BCCI has tried to make other boards understand the situation. So everyone thought to wait for one more month," a BCCI source told the Indian Express.

India, Pakistan slotted in the same group

As per the Asia Cup schedule, India and Pakistan will once again lock horns in the preliminary round. They have been slotted in the same group alongside the winners of the Men's Premier Cup. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka will form the other group. Just like the 2022 edition, which was played in the T20 format, 13 matches will be played.

Sri Lanka clinched the 2022 Asia Cup

SL lifted last year's Asia Cup, upsetting Pakistan in the final. It was their sixth triumph in the gala competition. India hold the record of clinching the title most times (7). The remaining two titles belong to Pakistan. 13 of the 15 Men's Asia Cup editions so far have been played in the ODI format. The 2022 and 2016 editions witnessed the T20 versions.