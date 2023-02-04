Sports

Premier League 2022-23, 10-man Manchester United beat Palace 2-1: Stats

Manchester United held on in what was a nervy finish versus Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. United were comfortable and went 2-0 up with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. However, Casemiro was sent off for a violent conduct when a fiasco broke out between the players. Jeffrey Schlupp pulled a goal back as United looked subdued.

United's Casemiro shown red card for violent conduct

Casemiro, who missed the Arsenal game before this tie for receiving five yellow cards in the halfway stage of the season, was shown a clear red in the 70th minute. Andrey Schlupp barged into Antony and both sets of players had a stand off. VAR checked the incident and Casemiro had both his hands round Mark Hughes' neck. Referee Andre Marriner handed a red.

Bruno and Rashford score for United

Making his 107th appearance, Fernandes scored his 41st Premier League goal. He now has 5 PL goals in 2022-23. Fernandes has scored 57 goals for United in all competitions, including 7 this season. Rashford scored his 69th PL goal, including 10 this season. Overall, he has amassed 112 goals, including 19 in 32 games this season.

Unwanted records for Casemiro

As per Opta, Casemiro received his first straight red card while playing for a club within the big five European leagues (336 apps for Real Madrid and 30 for United across all competitions). As per Sky Sports, Casemiro is the first United player to be sent off since Harry Maguire versus Watford (November 2021), ending a run of 65 games without a red card.

Key records for Man United

Manchester United have never suffered a loss in the Premier League when leading at half-time: 309 games, 286 wins, 23 draws, and 0 defeats. MUFC have also won 13 consecutive games at Old Trafford this season. Erik ten Hag's men have scored 33 goals in these 13 games, conceding just six.

How did the match pan out?

United started well and Fernandes scored a penalty after Hughes handled Rashford's cross. Wout Weghorst drew a good save with his header. Palace did have their moments when going ahead. United were a bit slow in the second half before Rashford made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute. However, the complexion changed post that and Palace got a goal before putting more pressure.

Match stats and points table

United clocked 14 attempts with five of them being on target. Palace had 3 shots on target from 10 attempts. United had 54% ball possession and a pass accuracy of 85%. United have moved to 3rd with 42 points (W13 D3 L5).