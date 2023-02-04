Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Everton stun Arsenal 1-0: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Everton stun Arsenal 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 04, 2023, 08:11 pm 2 min read

Everton clinched their fourth win in Premier League 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@Everton)

James Tarkowski scored a 60th-minute winner as Everton stunned table-toppers Arsenal 1-0 in Premier League 2022-23. Both sides went back and forth at the opener, but it was Everton who broke the deadlock post-half-time. Notably, this was Sean Dyche's first game since taking over as Everton manager. Meanwhile, the toffees clinched only their fourth win of the Premier League 2022-23.

Tarkowski attains these numbers

Everton centre-back Tarkowski netted only his eighth goal in 215 Premier League appearances. It was his first goal in the top flight this season.

A look at the Premier League standings

With 50 points, Arsenal are still atop the Premier League 2022-23 standings (W16 D2 L2). Manchester City trail them at the second spot (45). Everton are now placed 17th with 18 points. It was the 4th win.

How did the match pan out?

It was a riveting first half at Goodison Park as both Everton and Arsenal fought tooth and nail for the opener. Dominic Calwert-Lewin shot from a tight angle, while Abdoulaye Doucoure nodded wide a close-range header. For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka had a volley cleared off the line by Conor Coady. Post-break, Tarkowski nodded home Dwight McNeil's corner as Everton claimed three points.

Contrasting records for Arsenal, Everton

As per Squawka, Mikel Arteta has faced Everton three times at Goodison Park since becoming Arsenal's manager. He has lost on each occasion. As per William Hill, Everton have won three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time in the Premier League era. Everton have won a PL game for the first time since October 22, 2022.

Key stats from the match

Arsenal enjoyed more of the ball, clocking 71% possession with 15 shot attempts. They hit the target three times. Everton had a 29% possession but attempted 12 shots, with four on target. Arsenal made 635 passes to Everton's 251. Everton were awarded seven corners in the match to Arsenal's five.