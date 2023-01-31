Sports

Everton sign Sean Dyche as manager: Decoding his stats

Jan 31, 2023

Sean Dyche returns to Premier League after nine months

Everton have roped in Sean Dyche as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Dyche returns to the English top flight after nine months since being sacked by Burnley. He is the seventh permanent Everton manager in nearly seven years, replacing Frank Lampard. Dyche's first game as Everton boss will be against Premier League table-toppers Arsenal at home on February 4. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Everton fared poorly under Lampard. With 15 points, Everton are at the second-last spot in the Premier League, two points below the safety zone.

Everton wanted a manager who has plenty of Premier League experience and Dyche is the perfect candidate in this regard.

He was able to keep Burnley afloat in the top-flight and will be expected to change Everton's fortunes as well.

Lampard had a poor run as Everton manager

Lampard took over as the Everton manager at January end of last year. He worked hard to help Everton avoid relegation in the 2021-22 Premier League season. However, 2022-23 was a forgetful affair for Lampard, who couldn't come out from the rot. Lampard managed 44 games in total, clocking 12 wins, 8 draws, and a staggering 24 losses at a 27.3 win percentage.

Unwanted record for Lampard

As per Sky Sports, Everton could tally only 0.92 points per game across 38 PL matches under Lampard. It's their second-worst record under a manager after Mike Walker (31 games, 0.87).

Dyche's managerial numbers

Dyche managed Watford from June 2011-July 2012. In 49 matches, Watford mustered 17 wins, as many draws, and 15 losses. At Burnley, Dyche managed 425 matches from October 2012- April 2022 (W149 D118 L158). Dyche became the longest-serving manager in the Premier League post the relegation of AFC Bournemouth and their manager Eddie Howe at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Dyche's numbers as manager in the Premier League

As per Sky Sports, Dyche has managed 258 games in the Premier League. He has 72 wins, 68 draws, and 118 losses in this regard. His side scored 249 goals and conceded on 364 instances, besides a points-per-game tally of 1.11.

Dyche's career achievements

Dyche guided Burnley to Football League Championship in the 2015-16 season. He was named Premier League Manager of the Month for March 2018 and February 2020. He also won the Football League Championship Manager of the Month for September 2013, October 2013, April 2014, and February 2016.

Everton's performance in Premier League 2022-23

Everton are 19th placed in the Premier League standings. They have managed three wins, six draws, and 11 defeats. They only rank above bottom-placed Southampton. Everton's last win came against Crystal Palace (3-0) in October 2022.