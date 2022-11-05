Sports

Haaland helps 10-man Man City earn last-gasp win over Fulham

Haaland helps 10-man Man City earn last-gasp win over Fulham

Written by V Shashank Nov 05, 2022, 10:51 pm 2 min read

Man City recorded their 10th win in PL 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Manchester City seized a nail-biting 2-1 win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. After taking an early lead, City suffered a blow with Joao Cancelo being booked for a red after fouling Harry Wilson. Fulham scored the penalty to draw levels before half-time. Later, Erling Haaland had a goal disallowed due to offside but his stoppage-time penalty got City over the line. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

A powerful finish from Julian Alvarez put City 1-0 up. The lead didn't last long, with Andreas Pereira firing from the spot against a 10-man City. Haaland, who came off the bench, helped City add a second, only for VAR to overturn the decision. Later, Antonee Robinson tripped Kevin De Bruyne inside the area in injury time. Haaland stepped up to steer City home.

Information Alvarez extends his consistent run

As per Squawka, Alvarez has been involved in each of the last four goals for Man City across competitions (G2 A2). Meanwhile, the Argentine forward netted only his third PL goal of the 2022-23 season.

Do you know? Haaland cashing in under Guardiola

As per Squawka, Haaland has now steered to 23 goals under Pep Guardiola in 17 matches, beating Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tally of 22 goals in 46 appearances. Meanwhile, the Norwegian ace netted his 18th PL goal in 12 appearances in 2022-23.

Information Haaland's late penalty saves the day!

As per Opta, Haaland's penalty at 94 minutes and 33 seconds is City's latest winning goal in the Premier League since November 2017 against Southampton, when Raheem Sterling scored at 95 minutes and 4 seconds.

Information City keep the streak intact

As per Squawka, City have won each of their last 11 Premier League games. Also, they have won each of their 13 matches against Fulham across competitions, with longer wins only against Watford (15) and West Bromwich Albion (14).

Do you know? Unique record for Cancelo

As per Opta, Cancelo has become the fourth player to receive a PL red card on Bonfire night, after Don Hutchison (vs Leicester, 1994), John Terry (vs Spurs, 2006), and Steven Pienaar (vs Bournemouth, 2016). He conceded only his second red in 94 PL appearances.

Standings A look at the standings

Man City (32) have temporarily usurped Arsenal (31) to bag the top spot in the PL standings. They have fetched 10 wins, three draws, and a loss so far. Tottenham (26), Newcastle (24), and Manchester United (23) trail them. Meanwhile, Fulham (19) are eighth-placed in the PL 2022-23 standings (W5 D4 L5).