IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Marnus Labuschagne slams valiant 49

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 09, 2023, 01:13 pm 2 min read

Labuschagne looked set to complete his 15th Test half-century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne played a valiant knock on Day 1 of the 1st Test against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The right-handed batter smashed 49 after Australia suffered a top-order collapse in the first session. Labuschagne shared an 82-run stand with Steven Smith as the visitors were reduced to 2/2. Here are the key stats.

Labuschagne fell on 49

Australia lost both openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner within three overs after they elected to bat. As stated, Labuschagne and Smith then added 82 runs for the third wicket. Both of them remained watchful as the Nagpur rank-turner duly tested them. Labuschagne, who looked set to complete his 15th Test half-century, departed on 49 (123). Ravindra Jadeja got him stumped.

A look at his stats in Tests

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts 3,199 runs in 34 Tests. He averages just below 60 in the format (59.24). Besides 14 half-centuries, the 28-year-old also owns 10 tons, which speaks volumes about his stellar conversion rate. The batter has been a force to reckon with at home as nine of his 10 Test tons have been recorded Down Under.

Joint-second-fastest batter to 3,000 Test runs

Labuschagne, who was on a roll last year, is the joint-second-fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs, having taken just 51 innings. He accomplished the milestone versus West Indies in the Day-Night Test. Only Aussie legend Donald Bradman has reached the milestone faster (33 innings). Overall, Labuschagne finished 2022 with 957 runs in 11 Tests at 56.29 (100s: 4, 50: 1).